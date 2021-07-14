Padayatra will change political dynamics in Telangana: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the State is besieged with an autocratic and dictatorial regime and people are being exploited under a family rule.

Addressing the State secretaries, district presidents, in charges and senior leaders of the party here on Tuesday, he sought their suggestions on the successful organising his proposed padayatra scheduled to begin on August 9 and the ensuing Huzurabad by-poll.

Criticising the TRS party he said that common people are not in a position to live in the sorry state affairs facing the state. Calling democracy has been trampled upon in the State, he alleged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to win elections with the commissions amassed from the construction of irrigation projects. Lashing at the current regime he pointed out that MLAs were being purchased like cattle in the shanties.

It was against this backdrop that he had decided to take out "Prajaswamya Telangana" in position against the current dictatorial and autocratic regime ruling Telangana. The Karimnagar MP said that the padayatra was also aimed at the TRS to deliver on its electoral promises made during elections.

Kumar said that the people in the State firmly believed that BJP is the only alternative for TRS and the padayatra would sure bring drastic changes in the political dynamics in the State. People in the State were not confident of bringing a pro-poor government in 2023, in Telangana, he added.

The State BJP chief said that the padayatra would expose the corruption of the chief minister, ministers and TRS MLAs.

Further, Union Ministers, national leaders will also be taking part in the Padayatra and the dates to completion of padayatra have not yet decided. And, he has decided to continue the yatra to cover the entire state with the sole agenda to bring the BJP government to power in the State.

Uploading the decision to take out the yatra the participating party leaders unanimously decided that party leaders and cadre from booth level would be made part of the yatra scheduled to start from August 9.

The leaders have decided that thousands of party workers to take part in the programme and hoped that it would get further strengthened in the State.

Regarding the Huzurabad by-polls, Kumar said that the intelligence survey by the State government pointing out that 71 per cent of voters were favoring BJP candidate and former Health Minister Etela Rajender. Worried over the surveys turning against the TRS, CM KCR has been resorting to luring leaders from the ward level offering lakh of rupees, he alleged. He expressed confidence that the saffron flag winning the Huzurabad by-poll is certain.

Party national vice-president DK Aruna, OBC national president Dr K Laxman, national executive member N Indrasena Reddy and Perala Sekhara Rao, Tamil Nadu in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA G Raghunandan Rao, former ministers Etela Rajender, Chandrasekhar, Suddala Devaiah, former TS Legislative Council, Chairman Swamy Goud, former MP Endla Lakshminarayana, Vijaya Santhi, Jithender Reddy, Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, State vice-presidents Manohar Reddy, secretaries D Pradeep Kumar, G Premender Reddy and others were present.