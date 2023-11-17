Palakurthi has witnessed phenomenal growth says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Palakurthi (Jangaon) : Palakurthi constituency witnessed phenomenal growth in the last few years, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Campaigning in Devaruppula mandal on Thursday, he said that KCR who led the Telangana Movement successfully also put the State on the development path.

“People need to understand the importance of KCR in furthering the development in the State. KCR initiated several welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions, double bedroom houses, Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kit, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply etc for the upliftment of the distressed sections. Giving equal importance to the development, KCR introduced Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi, construction of irrigation projects and succour to the caste-based occupations etc,” Errabelli said.

Errabelli who is seeking re-election from Palakurthi constituency said that he had developed the region like never before. He said that in a bid to empower them financially, a large number of women in the constituency are being trained in tailoring. These women stand to get employment in the upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Sangem in Warangal district and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla. This apart, nearly 23,000 youth have been given driving licences, he added.