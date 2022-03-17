Parched areas under ORR Phase II to get water in April

Hyderabad: The expansion works of 116.7 km of drinking water pipeline which were undertaken to provide water supply to 73 areas under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase II project is going to be completed by March end and the water supply will be started in the second week of April.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) undertook the ORR water works with a cost of Rs 1,200 crore to provide fresh drinking water to municipalities, corporations, gram panchayats, colonies and gated communities under ORR.

During the inspection of works, Water Board Managing Director (MD) Dana Kishore said, "The ORR Phase II works will be completed by March 31 and the drinking water supply will be started in the second week of April."

The MD inspected the construction works of reservoirs being done in Kismatpur, Byragiguda and Gandhanguda. He also inquired about the pipeline expansion works and pipeline joining process at Shivsai Colony, Venkateswara Colony and Vrindavan Colony following a review with board officials and representatives of construction companies.

Dana directed the officials to take protective measures and set up barricades at the reservoirs which are under construction. The construction company was asked to ensure that there were adequate pipes, material, machinery, and adequate labor for the pipeline expansion works along with the reservoirs. It was also suggested that arrangements should be made to build a chlorination room at the reservoirs and a section office for the manager.

The Phase II works includes construction of 38 reservoirs with a total capacity of 71.5 million litres and the expansion of 1,293 km of pipeline. The works are underway in Rajendranagar, Patancheruvu, Bollaram, Arsipuram, Quthbullapur, Shamirpet and Medchal.

Once the works are completed 83,270 new homes will receive a water connection.