Parjavani held at GHMC headquarters

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation initiated the Prajavani programme at GHMC headquarters on Monday. The city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, asked the officials to resolve the public grievances within a week. On Monday, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy received applications from the public during a public address programme and assured that their grievances would be solved. On Monday, as many as 86 applications were received at the GHMC headquarters.

On this occasion, Vijayalakshmi said that to solve the citizens grievances, GHMC initiated the Prajavani programme every Monday from 10:30 am to 1 pm at the zone and circle office. She directed the officials to resolve the complaints received in Prajavani and submit the report every Saturday. It was directed to give a receipt to every application and to resolve every application received within a week. The authorities were directed to inform the authorities about the total number of applications received in Prajavani and how many of the grievances were resolved.

Engineer in Chief Zia Uddin Additional Commissioners Upender Reddy, Yadagi Rao, Jayaraj Kennedy, Saroja, Prema Chander Reddy, CCP Rajendra Prasad Naik, CE Devanand, Chief Health Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Entomology Dr Rambabu, and other officers were also present.