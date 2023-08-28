Passengers rue as train announcements drown at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: With the ongoing redevelopment works progressing in full swing in Secunderabad railway station, the passengers are facing hardship, especially in hearing the train departure and arrival announcements. Following this, passengers have urged the officials of South-Central Railways, to originate and deviate a few trains to Malkajgiri, Malakpet, and a few more connecting stations and this will ease the rush in Secunderabad station.



“Every day during the night hours, there is a very pathetic situation at the station premises, with Secunderabad station remodeling work being in progress for the past three months, as recently the booking offices shifted to the new temporary building. ATVM is occupied in the evening and there is no space to walk on FOBs since passengers are standing on bridges to hear the announcements,” stated a few passengers.

Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT and MMTS, said, “With the work in progress in Secunderabad due to that there has been a lot of disturbance, as the visual boards have been removed and also the announcements are also not being clear, so it will be better if SCR provides temporary arrangement till the completion of redevelopment works.”

“Trains originating from Lingampally going towards Kazipet/ Nalgonda if diverted via Malkajgiri 40 per cent of passengers will board/de-board at Malkajgiri thus overcrowding at Secunderabad station will be reduced. Similarly, trains coming from the Kurnool side are to be stopped at Malakpet, and super-fast trains at Malkajgiri. With this passengers of these trains need not go to Kacheguda or Secunderabad thus passenger rush will come down at Kacheguda,” he added.

“The complete scenario at the station premises has been disturbed due to ongoing works, as it is becoming very difficult to hear the announcement, even the FOBs are always overcrowded and recently due to this confusion I missed my train, it will be better if SCR officials divert few trains to important stations,” said Ravi, IT employee.