Passing-out parade of 80 TSRTC constables held at 8th Battalion

Hyderabad: The passing-out parade of TSRTC constables took place at the 8th Battalion in Kondapur on Wednesday. As many as 80 constables, comprising 47 males and 33 females, completed a month-long training at Kondapur's 8th Battalion in collaboration with the Police department.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, received salutes from the trained constables. The appointment papers were handed over to the new constables during the ceremony, and they are set to begin their duties soon.

On this occasion, Transport Minister Prabhakar congratulated the new constables and urged them to work with dedication, contributing to the organisation's development. He highlighted compassionate appointments for families of the deceased or medically unfit personnel and emphasised the corporation’s commitment to providing job opportunities.

He also entrusted the constables with the responsibility of ensuring safe transportation during the upcoming Medaram Jatara. The Transport Minister expressed his confidence in TSRTC's progress under the leadership of Sajjanar, citing financial stability and a move towards 100 per cent occupancy. The corporation has provided job opportunities to 1,700 people under Karunya recruitment. The government has made more than 813 appointments under compassionate grounds. The bereaved family members of RTC employees who died in various accidents were inducted into the corporation.

Sajjanar welcomed the new constables, acknowledging the significant female representation among them. He stressed the importance of discipline in their challenging role, reminding them of their responsibility towards safeguarding staff and buses.

He stated that after the Mahalakshmi scheme came into force, the staff was working with commitment and discipline. On average, 55 to 60 lakh people are being safely brought to their destinations every day, he said. The constables were advised to take inspiration and carry out their duties.

Trophies were awarded for outstanding performance, with M Shirisha earning the title of Best All-Rounder, Sankeerthana for Best Indoor, and Shirisha and Ritwik for Best Outdoor Performance during the training.

TSRTC COO Dr Ravinder, ED (Admin) Krishna Kant, 8th Battalion Commandant Sunny, Additional Commandant Narayana Das, along with the families of the training constables, participated in the passing-out parade.