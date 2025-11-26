PCB cracks whip on polluting industries, 305 closed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has tightened the implementation of environmental rules and has intensified enforcement across the State by shutting down 305 industries and issuing notices to 1,234 units for violating pollution norms between January 2024 and October 2025. Telangana has 12,264 industries classified under Red, Orange, Green, and White categories, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s norms. Officials said the Board has begun using statutory powers more aggressively to ensure compliance with air and water pollution standards. TGPCB has focused specifically on controlling pollution by continuously monitoring, issuing notices, and issuing penalties to identify issues. According to the TGPCB, the board approved the permissions of 2,620 new companies and granted Consent for Operations to 3,521 units after verifying adherence to pollution-control norms in the same period.

The PCB has identified a total of 2,193 water polluting industries and 3,164 air polluting industries in Telangana. Teams collected 7,966 samples of wastewater and hazardous waste, along with 3,807 air pollutant samples, from industries across the state. As part of pollution control, officials reviewed the pollutants related to 2,069 industries and closed down 305 companies. Out of these, notices were issued to 1,234 industries, while 697 industries had their shutdown orders revoked following compliance. Moreover, a dedicated Online Monitoring Cell has been set up and is now tracking effluent and emission data from 501 highly polluting industries. The Task Force Committee reviewed 108 units for exceeding permissible limits and directed immediate corrective steps, warning of legal action for continued violations.

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has developed a ‘tool’ for allocating computerised inspections under the Ease of Doing Business, which began implementation in December 2015. From January 2024 to October 2025, the Task Force Committee inspected 1,664 industries, reviewing 324 industries and taking appropriate action. TGPCB has introduced a toll-free helpline (10741) and a mobile application, ‘Janavani - KalushyaNivarini’, to streamline public complaints, and night patrolling has also been initiated in industrial areas. Officials say that major water pollution from major drug and chemical industries is being effectively controlled by strict implementation of zero liquid discharge systems. In addition, the new and strengthened waste management set up includes five common effluent treatment plants, 26 e-waste recycling plants, four construction and demolition (C&D) waste facilities, and 12 bio-medical waste treatment plants.