PCC forms panel to address grievances of sulking Cong men

Hyderabad: Former Minister K Jana Reddy led committee will be redressing the grievances within the party in view of Lok Sabha polls.

A day after the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC) meeting where the party leaders brought to the fore how unfairly the nominees were being selected for Lok Sabha polls, the PCC decided to constitute a committee to address the grievances of the party men.

Given the fact that some of the seniors have openly questioned the decision, while others wrote to AICC about the selection of candidates, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared constitution of the committee to resolve the matters within.

The committee led by Jana Reddy comprises PCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretary and former MLA, S A Sampath Kumar.

Revanth Reddy asked the party leaders to direct their grievances to the committee which will take it forward. He cautioned that the party would not tolerate indiscipline within and the party was ready to lend an ear to those who have any grievances and to resolve them.