Pedalling across Hyderabad to save lakes

Hyderabad: As lakes are diminishing in size and in count in the city due to negligence and also encroachments which is posing a potential threat to the environment, the Hyderabad Cycling Community has started an awareness campaign on social media and also planned a massive campaign on May 1 where cyclists will ride from various lake points in the city and meet at Hussain Sagar.

Speaking to Hans India, Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad said "Unfortunately, we Hyderabadis have lost the title of 'City of lakes', as many lakes have vanished due to encroachments, while few are lying in pathetic condition. The area of Hussain Sagar, which is the largest lake in Hyderabad has shrunk by more than 40 percent. In the last 12 years, we came down from 500 lakes to 169 lakes."

Due to the apathy of the State government and locals, lakes are lying in bad condition. Hence to awaken people, we cyclists and the running community have started an awareness campaign on social media by posting messages and videos that include 'do not pollute lakes, save water bodies. They are also suggesting citizens to implement rainwater harvesting pits in their homes and apartments, and report to them with a photo or video if anyone come to know about a lake area being encroachment and see a lot of trash in and around lakes or not well maintained.

A member of the Hyderabad Cycling Community said, "The community has planned a major campaign on May 1 where cyclists will start their journey from various lake points like Ameenpur lake, Fox Sagar lake, Dugram Cheruvu, Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Mir Alam Tank and will meet at Hussain Sagar. With all these campaigns we are trying to build awareness among people to change and make the environment a better place. We are believing that the State government will listen to the community and do the needful for the city in terms of water conservation."