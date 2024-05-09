Live
People won’t get fooled by KCR’s fake sentiments: Ponguleti
Highlights
Hyderabad: Reminding former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao about how he has forsaken the Telangana sentiment with which he got elevated, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy felt that people won’t get fooled by his fake claims of being Telangana’s ideologue. A
ddressing a campaign rally at Secunderabad Cantonment along with party candidate N Sri Ganesh, Ponguleti said that KCR who came to power buoyed by the Telangana sentiment.
“While completely abandoning the very purpose of the Telangana movement, KCR began authoritarian rule and stifled the voices of opposition. Now that he lost power, he is recalling the values and wishes to stoke the Telangana sentiment. But people won’t get fooled this time,” he pointed out.
