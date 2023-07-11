Perform first, posts will follow: JP Nadda to State party leaders

Hyderabad: “Perform first, posts will follow” is the clear message of BJP chief Jaya Prakash Nadda to the State party leaders. Taking strong exception to reports of internal bickering’s in the party between the old and the new, he made it clear during his meeting with the State Core Committee members at a private hotel late on Sunday evening that all should set aside differences and work in unison for the party’s victory in the ensuing elections.

Nadda sounded soft stressing the leaders to work together and adhere to party discipline and line. In the one-on-one meetings with some leaders, he told them ‘to perform first, and the party positions will come along for them,” when they sought posts.

He reiterated that the party is different, rooted to ideology and discipline. “The party line is spoken by those assigned and will respond to issues raised”.

“The party matters are discussed internally but not in the open. However, quite a different developments are taking place in Telangana.This is not acceptable”, Nadda pointed out. The party chief’s remarks have come against the backdrop of some leaders talking to the media in private and informal meetings to air their opinions on party affairs at the State and national levels.

Speaking to The Hans India, a top party functionary said leaders serving for decades have reportedly expressed their displeasure to the top bosses in Delhi, how some newly joined leaders are engaged in one-upmanship, and giving leaks to the media, then discussing the issues in internal party meetings.

Earlier the State leaders discussed internal issues regarding the party stand to offer free education, medical care, housing to the poor, implementation of crop insurance if the party is voted to power. Also, international discussions were held with the State leaders and district presidents before every major protest programme was organised on unemployed youth, corruption in irrigation projects, distribution of Podu lands to tribals, ST reservations and keeping the State in-charges in the loopline.

However, while the newly appointed State chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is still working on bringing together leaders, some have been reportedly announcing to the media schemes and policy issues which the party would take up on coming to power without any discussion even in the State core committee. “it is what leaders in Congress do and not in BJP,” said a senior leader.

All such developments are worrying the old guard that they may dent the party image in public eye at a time when it is contesting as an alternative to BRS and aims to come to power in Telangana. Going a step further, some leaders are taking to Twitter and other social media platforms to take on one another. This too did not go down well with the party leadership.

Taking note of this development, the party chief has reportedly asked leaders to sink difference and fall in party line and discipline.