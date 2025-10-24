Petition filed in HC challenging extension of liquor shop tender deadline

Hyderabad: A petition was filed in the High court challenging the extension of the last date of filing of tenders for liquor shops till Thursday. The court will hear the petition on Friday.

The petitioner brought to the attention of the High Court that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had struck a similar extension of the deadline in the neighbouring state, calling it ‘arbitrary’, ‘contrary to rules’ and ‘against public interest’. It had also cancelled the orders extending the last date.

The illegal nature of the extension has not gone unnoticed by applicants, who submitted their applications in time and are now likely to lose their chances when there will be more applicants in the fray after the deadline extension. Raising objections, they are now likely to move the court against the Prohibition and Excise Department’s decision to extend the deadline.

According to the original schedule issued by the department, October 18 was the last day for submission. However, the deadline was extended to October 23 following what the government claimed were ‘requests from officials’.