PhaseII of T-Hub to come up soon

Hyderabad: The second phase of T-Hub in 3,50,000 sft is to come up next to IKEA. This was mentioned by Dr Shanta Thoutam, the vice president (corporate innovation & business development), T-Hub. She was speaking at the Innovation Summit Telangana organised by Elets Technomedia. She further added that there would be scope to accommodate 600 startups in phase II. "In the last four years we have been able to create a community of startups and are known as the bellweather in the startup ecosystem in the country. We have 350 eco-system partners and T Hub is a gateway for startups.



TS using AI in tech education

The use of Artificial Intelligence in evaluating exam sheets is gaining momentum said Navin Mittal, commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education, Government of Telangana. He added, "There are no more evaluation and coding camps, thanks to machine learning. We are also getting a lot of data and have a repository of data on each question. We are living in exciting times as the predictability and accuracy when compared to the evaluation done by humans is much more when compared to the software. Impersonation with public exams is done away with."

Speaking on automation and the use of technology, G T Venkateshwara Rao, commissioner, Electronics Service Delivery, Special Commissioner, e-Governance and MD, Telangana State Technology Services, Govt of Telangana said, "The state is spending Rs 35,000 crore on welfare programmes and has developed a system decision in taking decisions on who would be the beneficiary without human intervention.

All departments have agreed to system decision machine." He further added, "Three main issues; identity fraud, quality fraud and eligibility fraud are now tackled thanks to technology." Citing an example he said that the Aadhaar card now has eliminated identity fraud to a great extent.

The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), Basar exhibited a few innovations using technology that would aid in agriculture. Nandita, a student from RGUKT said, "The use of AI will go a long way in improving productivity, reducing time and enhance all aspects of agriculture."