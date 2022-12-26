Ph.D scholars in soup, as fellowship amounts pending since September

Few beneficiaries pointed out that this year instead of receiving monthly payments, they have received the fellowship money from January to August. But from the past four months the fellowship amount is pending, forcing the scholars from minority communities to borrow huge amounts from friends and relatives to pay their hostel rents and making it difficult for them to manage their daily expenses

Hyderabad: The existing Ph.D research scholars who are the beneficiaries of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) have not yet received the fellowship amount since September, making it difficult for them to bear their daily expenses. However, recently the Central government decided to discontinue MANF for the minority students.

Few beneficiaries pointed out that this year instead of receiving monthly payments, they have received the fellowship money from January to August. But from the past four months the fellowship amount is pending, forcing the scholars from minority communities to borrow huge amounts from friends and relatives to pay their hostel rents and making it difficult for them to manage their daily expenses. As on December 8, the Central government discontinued MANF for minority students citing that the scheme overlaps with various other fellowships for higher education. Opposing the decision and waiting for their fellowship, students have appealed the State government to intervene in this matter.

Shaikh Zahid, a second-year Ph.D. student in the department of history at MANUU said that as he did not receive the fellowship amount since the past four months, leading to delay in payment of rents, his hostel warden would ask him to leave the hostel anytime. Not just paying the rent, but buying books, and attending conferences, everything has become difficult due to the delay in payment of fellowship. As till last year, he and other beneficiaries used to receive fellowship amount every month which is of Rs 35,000, but this year the disbursement of scholarships has led him to fall into a difficult situation. Many representations were sent to the Ministry of Minority Affairs but as per their information, it will take more than two months to process the pending fellowships. It will be better if the State government intervenes in this matter and help them get their pending money.

Saleem, another Ph.D. scholar at Osmania University mooted that the Center government discontinued the fellowship without releasing the pending amount which has being it difficult for the scholars to manage their daily expenses. With the discontinuation of the fellowship.

Gulzar, another Ph.D. scholar at the University of Hyderabad, said it has become difficult to meet our daily needs since the monthly disbursal stopped. When the pending amount be released, he asked adding that it will be better if the ministry of minority affairs setup a separate nodal agency that will look after the fellowship or hand over the task to the UGC like before to regularise the disbursal.

What is Maulana Azad National Fellowship?

MANF, previously provided by the University Grants Commission, is now being given away by the ministry of minority affairs. It is a fellowship provided to students belonging to minority communities who wish to pursue research. The fellowship is given to candidates belonging to Muslim, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, and Buddhist communities who are pursuing Ph.D for a span of five years.