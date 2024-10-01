Pilot on family digital cards from Oct 3

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state government was geared up to collect data to issue family digital cards on pilot basis to every family for five days from October 3 in all Assembly constituencies.

Revanth Reddy said the officials have been asked to increase the number of field visit teams in the wards and divisions which have high density of population.

At a high-level review meeting on Monday, officials briefed the CM about the details of the pilot project. The officials explained to the CM that the selection of villages, wards, divisions for field-level inspection in 119 constituencies has been completed. They told him that the field visit will be carried out for five days from October 3 to October 7.

The Chief Minister told the field-level officials to ensure that they seek the permission of families before taking their photos. The authorities have been asked that taking photos of the families should be optional. No one should insist on taking photos if the family members object, he said.



The Chief Minister asserted that the Nodal Officers of the old districts should brief the District Collectors regarding the field-level inspection and then only the programme can be conducted in a productive manner. Officials briefed the CM that the process of identification of families has already been completed based on the data of Ration Cards, Pension, Self-Help groups, Farmers’ Insurance, Health Insurance, etc.

Revanth Reddy advised the officials to take care while registering the names of the card holders and changes, if any, in the compilation of the details of family members. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to prepare a report on the challenges and productive outcome in issuing digital cards based on the pilot project. A full-scale field-level inspection will be carried out after discussing the report and rectifying the errors, he said.