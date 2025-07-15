PJTAU admits 93 students from TGSWREIS Korutla Agri College

Hyderabad: The transfer of 93 students from Korutla Agricultural College, established under the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) three years ago, to Polasa (Jagityala) Agricultural College under Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University completed on Monday.

The program, held at Polasa (Jagityala) Agricultural College, was attended by PJTAU Dean of Agriculture Dr. K. Jhansi Rani, Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Challa Venu Gopala Reddy, Associate Dean of the College Dr. Bharathi Narayana Bhat, TGSWREIS Additional Secretary N. Kiranmayi, and Joint Secretary PSR Sharma. On this occasion, the students of Polasa (Jagityala) College warmly welcomed the students of Korutla TGSWREIS by offering rose flowers. The college teaching staff conducted an introductory program.

Behind the success of this process, PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah has been working hard for a few months. In a review meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested that Korutla TGSWREIS students should be transferred to PJTAU for their future. Since then, Aldas Janaiah, TGSWREIS Secretary Dr. Alugu Varshini have discussed it several times. A committee was formed with the officials of PJTAU and TGSWREIS. The committee met several times and examined various issues from all angles.

It formulated procedures for the transfer of students and submitted a report. Based on that report, the PJTAU Academic Council, Faculty Board, and Governing Body approved the transfer of TGSWREIS Korutla College students to PJTAU. The process was completed on Monday. 93 students and their parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, IAS officer Alugu Varshini, and Vice-Chancellor Janaiah for giving a golden opportunity to the students.