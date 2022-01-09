PM calls up Bandi, assures all support

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay over phone and enquired about the political developments in Telangana, especially after the latter's Deeksha and arrest.

According to the party leaders, both the leaders had discussions for about 15 minutes. They said the PM patted the Telangana BJP chief for his fight against the government on the issues of teachers. He asked about the GO 317 and other issues. This is not the first time the Prime Minister has dialled the Telangana party chief. Earlier during the GHMC elections, he telephoned Bandi Sanjay, enquiring about the campaign.

Sources said that Sanjay told the PM that the TRS leaders was unable to digest the public support the party was getting and hence they were involving in the attacks. The PM reportedly assured all support to the fight of the BJP against the anti-people policies of the government.

The political heat has increased in Telangana after the 'Jagran Deeksha' by Bandi Sanjay. He was arrested by the police for breaking Covid protocols and was also sent to judicial remand for 14 days. However, he was later released after the intervention of the High Court. Senior BJP leaders including Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States are visiting Telangana to provide support to the State leaders.

The Prime Minister calling Bandi Sanjay has attained significance as the party leadership is focusing on the Telugu States with an eye on the next elections.