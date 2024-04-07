PM Modi all praise for Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha for her insights during TV program

Prime Minister Modi lauded Kompella Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, in a recent social media post. The Prime Minister's praise stemmed from Madhavi Lata's notable appearance on a program organized by a national media outlet named Aap Ki Adalat during which she showcased her unique insights.

Madhavi Lata's participation in the TV program caught the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who commended her contributions as "very special" and acknowledged the blend of logic and passion evident in her ideas. Modi extended his best wishes to Madhavi Lata for the upcoming elections, emphasizing the significance of her presence on the televised platform.

In his post on the social media platform "X," Modi urged the public to tune in to the re-broadcast of the program, specifically Madhavi Lata's episode on 'Aap Ki Adalat,' scheduled for 10 am or 10 pm. The Prime Minister highlighted the informative and valuable content presented during the show, encouraging viewers to engage with the insightful discussions and perspectives shared by Madhavi Lata.