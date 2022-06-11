PM Modi behind Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's Praja Darbar: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Friday claimed that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were behind the Praja Darbar programme of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. He said it was held under the directions of the BJP. He also asked the Governor as to what kind of powers she has in solving public problems.

Stating that district Collectors and Superintendents of Police were not attending the programmes of the Governor during her visits to the districts, he wondered as to how she would solve the problems of the people without the support of the State government. He said neither the chief secretary nor the DGP would meet the Governor despite her instructions. Jagga said that the Governor had faced a lot of injustice in the State than the women of the State and added that the Congress party would suffer a lot if Governor's rule was imposed in the State.

Jagga claimed that there was a conspiracy being hatched to prevent casting of anti-TRS votes to the Congress and added that the conspiracies would come to the fore with the conclusion of the upcoming President's elections.

He made it clear that the TRS would vote for the UPA presidential candidate if it opposed the BJP and added that if the pink party adopted neutral stand in the Presidential elections, it would benefit the BJP.