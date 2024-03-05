PM Modi offers prayers at Secunderabad Mahankali temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana continued on the second day, where he visited Goddess Mahankali in Secunderabad. Upon his arrival at the temple, priests and Vedic scholars extended a warm welcome to him.

Modi participated in special pujas and rituals conducted at the temple. Following the prayers, the temple authorities presented a portrait of the goddess to the Prime Minister as a token of respect and blessings.

Amid Prime Minister's visit, heightened security measures were implemented in the vicinity of the temple to ensure a safe and orderly visit. After his visit to Goddess Mahankali, Modi proceeded to Sangareddy. He departed from Begumpet airport, where he boarded a helicopter for his onward journey, continuing his engagements in Telangana.

The visit to the temple and interactions with religious leaders and devotees reflect the Prime Minister's engagement with diverse communities and cultural heritage during his visit to the region.



