PM Modi unveils Statue of Equality, wishes ideals of Ramanujacharya leads the world

Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 216-foot-tall statue of Ramanujacharya (Statue of Equality) at Muchinthal on the occasion of Vasantha Panchami and dedicated it to the nation. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that he had visited 108 divine shrines here and explained that he had the feeling of visiting all the temples all over the country again.

He said the idol of Ramanujacharya is said to be a symbol of wisdom and meditation and opined that Ramuanuja was the first one to have thought of human welfare as early as the 11th century. Narendra Modi further said that Chinnajeeyar Swami had performed Vishwakseneshthi Yajna with him and wished that blessings of Yagna be received by 130 crore people.

Prime Minister Modi hoped for equal opportunities to prevail for all in the society and asserted that the government is working with the slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. He said that schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachh Bharat were all part of it.

The prime minister recalled the contributions of Telugu culture right from the Kakatiya dynasty to Vizianagaram kings to Pochampalli Saree. He lauded the Tollywood movie industry, which excelled globally.