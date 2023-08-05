PM to lay foundation stone for Redevelopment of 50 Stations of SCR under ABSS

Hyderabad: Indian Railways is moving ahead at a rapid pace in the direction of modernization and in realising the Government of India’s vision of a New India. The work of redeveloping Railway Stations into world-class establishments is being done at a fast pace across the country.

Taking this endeavour to the next level, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for development of 508 Railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) across the country on Sunday.

This includes 50 railway stations spread across the 4 states of South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain during the press conference held today at Rail Nilayam has said that the Amrit Bharat Stations which are being taken up across the Zone will provide new experience to the rail users. These stations being developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities will serve as city-centres with its focus on long-term planning. The development of these stations is being taken up under priority and each stage of the execution will be meticulously monitored for timely completion.

In this first phase of ABSS, foundation stone will be laid for 21 Stations in Telangana, 15 Stations in Andhra Pradesh, 13 Stations in Maharashtra and 1 Station in Karnataka at a combined cost of nearly Rs. 2.079.29 crs. The ABSS policy formulated by the Ministry of Railways is aimed to modernize Railway stations, envisaging development on a continuous basis with a long term vision. The idea is based on implementation of various critical elements as per a master plan that caters to ever increasing needs and enhanced patronage of the Railway stations.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme started by the Government of India, railway stations across the country are being redeveloped with state-of-the-art facilities. Showcasing the grandeur of Indian Diversity, these redeveloped stations will be equipped with new state-of-the-art passenger amenities as well as Upgradation & replacement of the existing facilities.

Facilities planned under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme include smooth access to Railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyangjan friendly infrastructure, environment-friendly building by use of Green energy, etc.