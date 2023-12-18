Pochampally Ikat GI tag renewed for a decade

Hyderabad: The Pochampally Ikat Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which expired on December 14, 2023, was recently renewed. It was India’s first handloom product, registered with GI application no 4 in 2004.

The renewal application for the Pochampally Ikat was submitted on December 15, 2003. According to the GI Act, these registrations must be renewed every ten years to remain valid.

Similar to trademarks, GIs are perpetual but necessitate renewal every decade from the initial filing date. The GI application was approaching expiration, and proactive measures taken by the registered proprietor facilitated the successful renewal of the Pochampally Ikat GI.

Speaking to The Hans India, T Ramesh, President, Pochampally Tie and Dye Association says, “We are delighted about the renewal of the GI tag for Pochampally Ikat.

Nevertheless, despite this designation for our handloom product, we have noticed instances of Ikat duplication in Gujarat and Sambalpur sarees in Odisha. Unfortunately, neither the State nor Central government is actively monitoring this issue, leading to a complete lack of enforcement regarding our GI-tagged product. While we made some attempts in the past, we are now considering introducing a trademark specifically for the Pochampally Ikat handloom. This move aims to empower customers to differentiate between the original product and any duplicates in the market.”

Pochampally Ikat was the first handloom product from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to get the GI tag in 2004. There are several weavers who are dependent on weaving these sarees for a long time.

Pochampally Tie and Dye Association Secretary, Lava Kumar, says, “Although unaware of the imminent expiration, I took the initiative to renew the Pochampally Ikat’s GI tag.

Thrilled with its third consecutive renewal, this tag sustains nearly 40 livelihoods across villages. Our weavers are elated with this extension. We export extensively and showcase at global fairs. Addressing unaware online buyers, we have petitioned Gujarat’s Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Textiles Minister for stringent action against duplications, albeit without tangible results yet.”

Pochampally Ikat stands as distinguished weaving artistry, intricately binding and dyeing bundles of yarn in predetermined colour sequences before meticulously weaving them into intricate patterns.

Subajit Saha, a GI agent and IP practitioner who facilitated the renewal of Pochampally Ikat says, “The responsibility for timely renewal falls on the registered proprietor to prevent lapses and additional charges.

India boasts over 15,000 potential products for GI tags, aiding in branding and promotion.

The Pochampally logo was separately filed, and not initially included in the GI application. Consequently,

the GI logo for this handloom product will also require renewal soon.”

