Police arrests Pak national staying illegally in city
Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested a Pakistani national on Thursday, who has been staying with his wife since November last year after entering India illegally through the Nepal border.
According to police, the 24-year-old Faiz Mohammed from Swat Village, Shangal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, entered into India illegally through Kathmandu (Nepal)border in November 2022, without a valid visa from the concerned authorities and illegally staying at N M Guda, Kishan Bagh, Old city of Hyderabad.
On credible information Bahadurpura police arrested him and seized his Pakistan passport and other documents. P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone said in December 2018 Faiz went to Sharjah, UAE and worked at Desert Studio Garments Company in the stitching department. In 2019, he metan Indian national named Neha Fatima (29) from Asad Baba Nagar, Kishan Bagh, Hyderabad and helped her to secure a job at Millennium fashion industry as a tailor. Later, he developed a relationship and got married and is blessed with a son aged about three years.
As his wife was staying at Kishan Bagh in Hyderabad, his father-in-law Zubair Shaik and mother-in-law Afzal Begum helped him to stay in India. The duo is absconding.
Later, Faiz in-laws took him to Aadhar office situated at Madhapur and enrolled the name of Mohd Ghouse, son of Zubair and Afzal by submitting a birth certificate, by impersonating Faiz as Mohd Ghouse,” said Sai Chaitanya.