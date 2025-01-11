Police book case against KTR for unauthorised rally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police registered a case against BRS working president and former minister K T Rama Rao and several other BRS leaders for holding an unauthorised rally at Telangana Bhavan.

Rama Rao was booked for the rally which was taken out on Thursday following the ACB officials questioning KTR as part of the Formula-E car race case. The rally caused public nuisance and obstructed the traffic.

Banjara Hills police booked a case following a complaint from the traffic police. After the investigation, KTR held a large rally from the ACB office to the BRS party office without any permission.