Police constable dies in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old police constable attached to Shahbad police station died in road accident after his bike rammed into a truck on Shabad-Chevella road.

Srisailam (30) was working as a writer in the E-Cops wing of the police station. The accident took place when he was heading towards Chevella from Shabad. The police said Srisailam crashed his vehicle into the truck at Harijan basti near Shabad crossroads which was also proceeding towards Chevella.

"The truck driver applied brakes sudden following which, the vehicle rolled over several times. The constable who was behind the truck hit the truck," the police said.

Passersby found the constable injured severely and alerted the police. Srisailam succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital. The Shabad police registered a case for negligence causing death and launched a probe. The body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy.