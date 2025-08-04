Police crackdown on drink-driving with over 1,500 offenders caught in Hyderabad and Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against drink-driving, the traffic police in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates have registered 1,001 and 527 cases respectively. As a result, 86 drink-drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

The traffic police have stepped up enforcement and led a large-scale drink-driving test in the respective Commissionerate limits. Over the weekend, the Cyberabad police arrested a total of 527 individuals, including 404 two-wheeler drivers, 24 three-wheeler drivers, 93 four-wheeler drivers, and six heavy vehicle drivers.

According to police, 185 offenders had Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 71 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 24 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Among the offenders, 10 were between the ages of 18-20. The highest number of offenders were in the 21-30 age group, with 210 arrests, followed by 188 in the 31-40 age group, and 84 offenders who were 41-50 years old.

In the last week (July 28, 2025, to August 2, 2025), a total of 243 drink-driving cases were disposed of in the courts. In these cases, 221 individuals were penalized with a fine, and 22 people were sentenced to jail. Of those jailed, 18 were given two-day sentences, and two individuals each were given three-day and four-day sentences. Additionally, 19 people were assigned social service as part of their penalty.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against drink-driving last week reported 1,001 offenders between July 26 and August 1. Of the total, 810 were two-wheeler drivers, 91 were three-wheeler drivers, 96 were car drivers, and four were heavy vehicle drivers. Police said one person was between the ages of 18-20, while the highest number of offenders were in the 21-30 age group with 381 arrests, followed by 328 in the 31-40 age group, and 196 offenders who were 41-50 years old. A total of 64 people were convicted and sentenced to jail in these cases.

A police officer urged citizens that if anyone engages in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes an accident resulting in fatalities, such people will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.