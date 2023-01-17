Police cracks Vanasthalipuram theft case, four held

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have cracked the Vanasthalipuram robbery case and arrested four accused. They also recovered ₹25 lakh cash from the accused.



Revealing the details about the case at a press conference, Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chouhan said the accused fled to other States after committing the offence. He said they had identified five accused and added that one more accused was on the run in the case.

He said the accused had committed the crime after conducting a Reece. He said the accused had taken loan from the owner of the bar Venkat Reddy and added that they robbed and decamped with ₹50 lakh. He said the accused had planned to escape to foreign countries with the robbed money.