Police dept signs MoU with BRAOU to facilitate distance education for cops

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Department has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad, to enable non-graduate police personnel to complete their graduation. Director General of Police Dr. Jitender, stated that over 30,000 police personnel currently working in the department are non-graduates, and this initiative will give them the opportunity to become graduates within the next five to six years.

The DGP said that at present, the minimum educational qualification for recruitment as Police Constable is Intermediate, whereas earlier it was 10th Class. Personnel who joined the department in the past with the then-prescribed qualification will now have the opportunity to pursue and complete their graduation under this initiative.

Dr Jitender emphasized that higher education will boost the self-respect and confidence of the personnel, and expressed pride that Telangana Police is the first in the country to introduce such a measure.

University Vice-Chancellor Chakrapani appreciated the efforts of the DGP, noting that within a short period, he was able to make the MoU possible. He mentioned that the University has already started separate courses for the families of army personnel and now aims to extend similar opportunities to the families of police personnel.

Reiterating the University’s slogan “Education at your doorstep,” he assured that the institution will continue to uphold its mission.

Additional DGP (Training) V.V. Srinivas Rao informed that a variety of courses have been planned for police personnel and thanked the University for its cooperation in finalizing the MoU.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M. Bhagwat, in his vote of thanks, said the MoU was the brainchild of DGP Dr. Jitender and praised his vision for the welfare of the force.

Additional DGPs Anil Kumar, Charu Sinha, IGPs M Ramesh, Ramesh Naidu, Tafseer Iqbal, University registrar LVK Reddy and others participated in the MOU program.

Subjects may be covered in the Six-Semester Graduation Programme after discussions with concerned authorities. In the Semester 1 – Soft Skills, Semester 2 – Office Automation, Semester 3 – Public Administration and Office Administration, Semester 4 – Public Perception Management, Semester 5 – Police Skills, and Semester 6 – Life Skills.

This MoU will greatly benefit thousands of police personnel across the State, providing them a chance to continue higher studies while in service, thereby enhancing their professional and personal development.