Police foil former sarpanches’ Chalo Assembly protest

Shadnagar: The police foiled ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest by former sarpanches here on Monday. The former sapanches organised this protest amplify their demanding payment of their pending dues. As a preventive measure, the police arrested former sarpanches from various villages in Farooqnagar mandal and transferred them to the police station.

On this occasion, the former sarpanches questioned how appropriate it is for the Congress government to ignore their requests for the payment of pending village panchayat bills for a year. They stated that the government is acting negligently by not paying the bills despite them working towards the development of the village panchayats by taking loans.

They demanded that the government should consider the plight of former sarpanches who are struggling to pay the interest on loans taken for development works and take steps to pay the pending bills.

They mentioned that it is not right for the police to make illegal arrests when they are going for a peaceful protest to the Assembly. They stated that they are not afraid of illegal arrests and that they will not stop their protest activities until the pending bills are released.