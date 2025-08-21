Police Launch Probe Following Discovery of Woman’s Body in Lingampally Nala 

Hyderabad Lingampally news: A woman’s body was recovered from Lingampally nala in the city on Wednesday night.

She was wearing gold ornaments and a mobile phone was recovered from her.

Police have registered a case and are trying to find her identity with the help of the phone.

Police said that local people found the woman’s body Lingampally nala and informed the Chandanagar police. The police with the help of local people removed the body from the nala.

The body was shifted to a mortuary where it is being preserved.

No details on the woman’s age or the cause of her death have been released by the police yet. No information on potential suspects has also been shared by the police as yet. The police have not ruled out foul play or established it as of now.

Police are working with residents of Lingampally probe and a probe is underway with the locals where CCTV footage of the area is being scanned by the officials and local missing persons reports are being inquired into as the investigation continues.

The Lingampally investigation of this Lingampally nala incident will reveal more details soon and updates on this will be provided in due course.