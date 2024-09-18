Police nabbed 5 habitual house burglars

Live
Just In
The Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Rajendranagar zone along with Crime Staff of Rajendra Nagar Police apprehended 5 persons involved in house burglary, police seized gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 35 lakhs from their possession.
The arrested persons were Gunjapogu Sudhakar (33), Bandari Samson (22), Shanidev Salunke (20), Amarjeet Singh (31) and Gunjapogu Suresh (30). Police detected five cases reported in Rajendranagar, Raidurgam and Pet Basheerbagh police stations.
The arrested persons were Gunjapogu Sudhakar (33), Bandari Samson (22), Shanidev Salunke (20), Amarjeet Singh (31) and Gunjapogu Suresh (30). Police detected five cases reported in Rajendranagar, Raidurgam and Pet Basheerbagh police stations.
According to police, Sudhakar is habitual offender, and addicted to bad habits and committed many Automobile thefts, house breaking offences in various police stations and was previously involved in almost 50 property offences and remanded to judicial custody for several times and also invoked PD Act by the Asif Nagar Police. When he was in jail, he made friends with Samson and Salunke, they were planned for the offences in the jail.