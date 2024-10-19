Police Raids Pub in Hyderabad, 100 ment, 42 women held

In a shocking turn of events, the West Zone Task Force police conducted a raid on Pub located on Road No. 4, Banjara Hills, leading to the arrest of 142 individuals. The operation revealed that the pub was allegedly hosting obscene dance performances, violating local laws and regulations.

According to police reports, the raiding team discovered Pablo, the manager of the establishment, engaging in provocative dances alongside 42 young women in an effort to draw in customers. Authorities stated that these performances were part of a strategy to boost business, generating revenue through illicit means.

At the time of the raid, approximately 100 young men and 42 women were present at the pub. All individuals were apprehended and taken to the local police station for questioning. Following the incident, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case against the pub and its managers.