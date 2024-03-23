Live
Just In
Police seize 1,300 kg adulterated ginger-garlic paste, one held
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force East Zone Team raided an adulterated ginger-garlic paste manufacturing unit at Lalapet,...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force East Zone Team raided an adulterated ginger-garlic paste manufacturing unit at Lalapet, Secunderabad, on Friday. They apprehended a person and seized 1,300 kg of adulterated paste and 20 kg of titanium dioxide and xantham gum, total worth Rs 1.70 lakh.
The accused, Neela Venakateshwarlu (54) was found preparing ginger-garlic paste by mixing titanium dioxide and xantham gum as ingredients.
He was involved in similar cases U/s 272, 273, 420 IPC, and 52, 59 of the Food Safety Act in 2019.
According to the police, the accused is a supplier of ginger garlic paste in the city and used to deliver branded ginger garlic paste to various retailers in the market. Later, he hatched a plan to manufacture adulterated ginger garlic paste by using chemicals at his residence in Lalapet, Secunderabad, and gaining money illegally.