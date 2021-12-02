Police should be equipped with AI: AP DGP Gautam Sawang

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Damodar Gautam Sawang said on Wednesday that the modus operandi of police and the interface with the technology is not a new thing. But, at the same time, the police should equip itself with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, without any delay.

He inaugurated a three-day online certificate programme on "Artificial Intelligence for Smart Policing", jointly organised by NALSAR University of Law and Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS), Hyderabad, at NALSAR.

Sawang highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence and how efforts can be made to learn and understand the use of AI technology. He made a strong reference to the interface between law, technology and academia and said the use of AI should lead to smart policing.

The DGP observed that the global AI race was not in favour of India, when compared to China, the US and some western countries.

"Against this backdrop, the programme is very topical and significant in terms of national security architecture". He lauded the joint efforts of NALSAR and CHSS for bringing various stakeholders together and for introducing such a wonderful programme which is the first of its kind in the country.

Prof V Balakista Reddy, Registrar, NALSAR, welcomed the gathering. Dr Ramesh Kanneganti, founder-executive director, CHSS, explained the theme. He said the programme will help participants to gain a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the applications of AI in effective functioning of the police.

The programme will cover important topics such as the 'Role of AI in crime prevention, crime investigation, security/crowd/disaster/ election management, cyber security. It being attended by police officers from AP and Telangana, CRPF, CISF and BSF. Private security managers from AP and TS have also enrolled for the programme.

The programme could put together subject experts from across the globe including Japan, Russia, Israel, South Africa and the US. Besides theoretical presentations, renowned tech giants in AI from India will be showcasing tech demos and case studies. AI tech companies STAQU, RSI SOFT Tech, INNEFFU Labs and DOT C Technologies are making presentations.