Police,Secunderabad Cantonment Board inaugurate a network of 46 CCTV cameras

Karkhana: The Hyderabad Police and Secunderabad Cantonment Board inaugurated a network of 46 CCTV cameras in Karkhana police station by Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar on Wednesday.

The camera network would help the police to crack cases and also helps us identify the cause of civic problems. The camera network in Karkhana is costing around Rs 40 lakh was funded from MLA funds, said a senior officer, SCB. MLA Sayanna, Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar, North zone, DCP Kamlesh Singanwar, Bowenpally Market Yard Chairman T N Srinivas, and other SCB officials were present on the occasion.