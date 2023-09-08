Political heat to rise after G-20 meet

Hyderabad: The political lull in Telangana would end soon after the culmination of the G-20 summit. The three main political parties BRS, Congress and the BJP will be vying with each other to hold public meetings and blow the poll bugle in all seriousness.

While the Congress and BJP have chosen September 17 as the day for public meeting which coincides with Telangana Liberation Day, the BRS proposes to inaugurate the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on September 16 followed by a huge public meeting.

Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao will utilise this platform to launch a scathing attack on Congress whom he considers to be the main rival and the BJP whom he alleges of giving step motherly treatment to the state of Telangana.

The Congress on the other hand would be holding the Congress Working Committee meeting here on September 16 followed by a huge public rally near Tukkuguda abetting ORR.

It proposes to mobilise about 10 lakh people. Not to be left behind, the BJP will be holding a public meeting at the Parade Grounds on the same day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be addressing it.

This has led to a war of words and all parties are indulging in warm up exercises to lash at each other. The Congress and BJP had locked horns over the venue of public meeting. As the BJP finally got the permission, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS and BJP had connived to cancel the venue which was first allotted to them.

Revanth alleged that the state police had refused to give them time to submit a letter seeking protection as per rules for the SPG-protected Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge who would be here for two days.

Raising the political heat, he called upon the people to come like Tsunami and provide a protective shield to these leaders notwithstanding the hurdles which the police may create. He said the Congress will also celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the public meeting will give further boost to the enthusiasm of rank and file of the party and will help the party to come to power in Telangana. In 2022 too, Amit Shah had addressed the Telangana Liberation Day meeting in Hyderabad. The saffron party is also making all-out efforts to mobilise huge gathering.