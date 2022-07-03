Politics a circus for 'clown' KCR

Hyderabad: The two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party kicked off on Saturday with a host of national leaders attending the historic meet in Hyderabad. Though Telangana politics did not figure during the first day of the meeting, several Union ministers sharply reacted to the 'derogatory comments' made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at KCR saying that politics may be a circus for him but for the BJP it was a medium for social emancipation and nation building. Irani said the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi was certain to come back to power.

It is understood that political resolution particularly one pertaining to Telangana would be taken up on Sunday. Later in the evening, the PM would address the public meeting where he is likely to speak about the issues raised by KCR. The meeting it is learnt to have deliberated mostly on the programmes launched by the NDA government during the last eight years, the health and other economic initiatives taken up by the Centre during pandemic and how it handled the most difficult situation successfully.

The executive is also learnt to have discussed the Garib Kalyan scheme and appreciated the foresightedness of the Prime Minister in reaching out to the poor. This has become a role model for the world, they felt.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the executive, the Union Ministers spared no words in taking on the TRS. Smriti Irani said the people in TRS were affiliated to clownish politics but for BJP karyakartas to host or participate in the meeting is a matter of great pride. It is in such a national meeting that we not only pay homage to the contribution of our citizens, but also we take oath to serve our country better."

The national executive has also discussed the challenges faced by BJP workers in West Bengal, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 348 delegates, including 14 from Telangana and seven from Andhra Pradesh, participated in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome at Novotel hotel. He was received by Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan at Begumpet airport. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not present at the airport.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of 14 NDA-ruled states, national committee members, and state party presidents.