Positivity will help you win Covid battle

Hyderabad: There is a surge in covid cases in the city and many people are still having wrong perception of the virus and treatment given to the covid patients in the hospitals but there is always a positive side. One of the covid positive patient who have recently recovered had shared his stories of survival and how to keep hope during pandemic.



Sharing his experience, P Hemanth, senior journalist, a covid survivor, said, "On March 25 I was tested positive and my oxygen level were dropping , I was advised by my friends to get hospitalized. Everyone said treatment in government hospital is not up to the mark and as I was admitted in a government hospital with goose bumps that what will be my destiny.

My apprehensions and fear proved wrong. I was admitted in TIMS, Gachibowli where two RMOs Dr Narender Reddy and Dr P Rajesh were regularly monitoring my condition and were swiftly taking corrective measures with regard to any complaint. I was feeling little restless because people who got admitted after me got discharged but the nurses used to boost my morale saying that you will soon recover. Nurses used to tell the patients not to tip the housekeeping staff or any other staff as it is a government hospital where services are free. Almost after 22 days with doctors and nurses' their dedication provided me tons of strength to overcome the virus attack."

I have now learnt that one should not have fear and should boost the confidence of all those who are affected by the novel corona virus. Stay calm, be confident and take timely medical advise and you can win over the COVID-19.