Power of five impacts thousands: Marpu and how!

The core team of Marpu, numbering five, are all under 25 but have already impacted the lives of around 10,000.



Initiatives of Marpu Foundation include environmental protection and preservation, rural development, heritage preservation, disaster management, adolescent campaign, empowering mental strength and lifting the lives of people to a higher level.

You name it and they are at it. Any activity that can have a positive impact is undertaken with great enthusiasm. Marpu also initiates various campaigns in support of UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) such as seedball making, solar lamps, upscaling various wastage from plastic, newspaper, books etc. & all the events will be volunteered by youth of Hyderabad.

"Our mission is to target diverse issues in furtherance of sustainability and for the amelioration of impacting youth activities," said K Raghu Vamshi, Marpu founder and president, who is currently pursuing bachelors from Hyderabad and an energetic youth activist. He is a National Youth Awardee by United Nations, International Confederation of Ngo, Karmaveera Chakra & also Telangana Changemaker 2019. Marupu core team includes Dinesh Adireddy, who looks after partnerships, Raaga Vaishnavi, who handles operations, Titus Kiran, who monitors administration, Srikar Samudrala, who handles finance, and Gokul Vijay, who manages volunteers.

Services During Pandemic

♦ Served more than 16000 meals to fight hunger

♦ Ration provided to 3000+ needy families

♦ Masks & Sanitizers were distributed to 5000 people

♦ 15,000 migrants to make there way back home with the support of Initiatives

♦ Training & workshops on prevention of Covid 19 done in 12 major slums





