Pragna Vikas to hold essay-writing competition for school students
Hyderabad: Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami's Pragna Vikas Association is holding essay-writing and drawing competitions for students of classes VI to X in government and private schools in Telugu and English.
Yadagiri Shekhar Rao of the Pragna team said on Monday that the competitions are being conducted with the permission of the Director of School Education. There is no registration fee.
Students who intend to take part should choose one topic out of three. The topics include, 'My gratitude to My Mother Land Bharath', 'My gratitude to all those brave leaders who guard the borders', and 'My gratitude to all those who freed Bharat from the shackles of foreign rule'.
At level 1 of the competitions, two toppers (not class-wise) will be selected by conducting competitions at the school level by July 31.
At level 2, the district essay and drawing competitions will be held on August 2 and 3 for the students who secure first and second positions at the school level. He said the district coordinators in Pragna will provide information about district centres to school principals and leaders.
Those who secure first and second positions at the district level will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 on August 7 by Jeeyar Swami.
At level 3, the State-level competitions will be held on August 7 for students who secure first and second positions at the district level at Swamiji’s Ashram, Munchital, Hyderabad.
The first and second-prize winners in the State-level competition will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, by Jeeyar Swami, he added.