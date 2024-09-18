Live
Just In
Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrated at Nehru zoo
‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ was celebrated on Tuesday at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director Zoo Parks (FAC) & Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad hoisted the National Flag at the Headquarters of Nehru Zoological Park
Hyderabad: ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ was celebrated on Tuesday at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Dr Sunil S Hiremath, Director Zoo Parks (FAC) & Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad hoisted the National Flag at the Headquarters of Nehru Zoological Park. On this occasion, Dr Sunil greeted all the staff members and said that the Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam is celebrated every year in commemoration of liberation from the Nizam rule and merged into the United India as a separate State. According to zoo, guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Government of India to launch a 15-day campaign under the theme ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024’. Under this campaign, the programme is named as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, a mega plantation programme to be conducted in their organisation.
Under this programme, a mega plantation was organised in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. Dr Sunil started the campaign and planted plant saplings near the Giraffe enclosure. All the staff members planted the sapling in their respective working sites.
M Barnoba, Dy Curator, Dr M A Hakeem, Dy Director (VET), Vishnu Vardhan, Asst. Curator-1, Amrutha, Asst. Curator-2, B Laxman, Asst. Curator-3, and other officers were present.