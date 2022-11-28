Praja Sangrama Yatra 5.0: Bandi placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was placed under house arrest in Karimnagar to prevent him from leaving for Bhainsa town to launch the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from Monday.

The police stopped Sanjay on way to Bhainsa on Sunday night and sent him back to Karimnagar as the permission was denied for his march due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Large number of police personnel were deployed around Sanjay's house to prevent him from heading towards the town. Police were allowing those wanting to meet Sanjay but made it clear that he will not be allowed to leave the police.

The BJP leader, who is also a member of Parliament from Karimnagar, has announced that the party will approach the Telangana High Court to challenge the police order refusing permission for padyatra.

The fifth leg of the padyatra is scheduled to start from Bhainsa. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been invited to address the public meeting to mark the beginning of the padyatra.

Tension prevailed at Jagtiyal on Sunday night when Sanjay was stopped on the way to Bhainsa in Nirmal district citing lack of permission for padyatra.

The BJP leader, who refused to get down from the vehicle, had a heated argument with the police officials. Sanjay's supporters resisted the police attempt to stop the convoy.

Police detained the BJP leader and sent him back to Karimnagar. The BJP workers staged a protest against the police action at Jagtiyal, Korutla, Karimnagar and Nirmal. They staged road blockades and raised slogans against the government.

Sanjay claimed that police initially granted permission but after all arrangements were made withdrew the same.

"They are saying Bhaina is a sensitive place. Is Bhainsa a prohibited area," Sanjay asked.

Communally sensitive Bhainsa had seen communal riots on a few occasions in the past and the police have the apprehension that the padyatra may disturb the public order.

The saffron party has condemned the police action against Bandi Sanjay. Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy condemned the act of TRS government in denying permission for padyatra.

"Suppression of people's voice, banning of public meetings and attack on houses of public representatives have become a common trend in Telangana under corrupt & dynastic TRS rule," tweeted Kishan Reddy.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao said the action reflected the autocratic rule in the state.

BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna said the TRS denied permission for the padyatra as it was afraid of defeat in the next Assembly elections.