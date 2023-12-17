Prajavani just a PR stunt: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: Alleging that the ruling Congress party was engaged in a PR stunt in the name of Prajavani, BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy urged the government to take up serious measures towards ensuring progress. He felt that as people have given mandate to Congress, it should rather focus on development, rather indulging in politics.

Speaking as part of discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in Assembly, the Nirmal MLA reminded how the ruling Congress has reduced the Praja Bhavan (Pragathi Bhavan) as a place for exhibiting ‘publicity show’, he felt that the Bhavan was not being utilised properly. “Earlier the Congress had promised to come up with a proposal for a hospital and later education centre for grooming the youth for Civil services. But at the end, a section of the building has been allotted to the Deputy CM,” he pointed out.

While referring to less than two-third majority of Congress, Reddy said that this was not the absolute majority and only just crossed the magic figure. “Even the PCC president (now Chief Minister) has won only in one constituency despite contesting in two places. This has never happened in history that a losing contestant has made it to the top post. Rather than adding up more debts, the government should come up with White paper,” he urged. Countering the MLA, Deputy CM, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka felt that it was the responsibility of BJP to ensure the Centre provides ample funds for development.

On claims that BJP played an active role (particularly the former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj’s role) in bifurcation of State, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held that in contrast to the claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements reflects disappointment on Telangana’s formation.

He was referring to a series of statements issued by Modi over the years, particularly the latest that bifurcation of AP led to ‘bitterness’ and ‘bloodshed’ in both States in the month of September.