Prakash Goud dismisses reports of changing party

Prakash Goud dismisses reports of changing party
Hyderabad: MLA Prakash Goud conveyed that his meeting with the Chief Minister aimed solely at addressing developmental issues within the constituency....

Hyderabad: MLA Prakash Goud conveyed that his meeting with the Chief Minister aimed solely at addressing developmental issues within the constituency.

He emphasised that the farmers in Bahadur Guda, Kotwal Guda, and Ghasmiya Guda villages, falling under the Rajendranagar Constituency in Rangareddy District, face challenges related to Patta Paas books.

MLA Prakash Goud clarified that his approach is devoid of any political motives. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded positively, assuring that the concerns would be taken care of quickly.

