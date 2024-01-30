Live
- Konda Surekha makes surprise visit to state pollution control board office
- Death toll in Miryalaguda road accident rises to six
- DCA seizes illegal fairness cream
- Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts
- HP proposes Rs 9,989.49 cr budget plan for 2024-25: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Madigas are worst-hit by Jagan rule: Madiga Dandora
- JSP demands CAG probe into ‘reverse borrowing’ by YSRCP govt
- UP Dy CM attacks Rahul, says INDIA’s ‘game over’
- Nitish’s decision taken for Bihar’s development: Athawale
- TDP may allot the seat to alliance partner JSP
Prakash Goud dismisses reports of changing party
Hyderabad: MLA Prakash Goud conveyed that his meeting with the Chief Minister aimed solely at addressing developmental issues within the constituency.
He emphasised that the farmers in Bahadur Guda, Kotwal Guda, and Ghasmiya Guda villages, falling under the Rajendranagar Constituency in Rangareddy District, face challenges related to Patta Paas books.
MLA Prakash Goud clarified that his approach is devoid of any political motives. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded positively, assuring that the concerns would be taken care of quickly.
