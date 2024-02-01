Prasar Bharati invites applications

Live
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad: The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati announced vacancies for the Doordarshan Kendra in Hyderabad. In a communiqué on Wednesday, it said...
Hyderabad: The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati announced vacancies for the Doordarshan Kendra in Hyderabad. In a communiqué on Wednesday, it said that applications for engaging a copy editor on a full-time contract basis based at Doordarshan Kendra in the city are invited for two positions. Interested candidates were asked to apply on the Prasar Bharati website at http://applications.prasarbharati.ors/ within the prescribed time limit. Further details on the notification (qualification, age eligibility, nature of duties, remuneration) can be obtained under the vacancy section of Prasar Bharati's website at: https://prasarbharati.gov.in/pbvacancies/, it added.
