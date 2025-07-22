Pratibha Puraskar Awards ceremony held at Telugu University

Hyderabad: Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University grandly organized the Pratibha Puraskar Awards as part of its annual celebrations for the year 2024. On this occasion, the University felicitated 12 eminent personalities who have rendered distinguished services in the fields of art, literature, and education.

Telangana Minister for Labour, Employment, and Factories, Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy graced the event as the Chief Guest and presented the awards to the 12 distinguished awardees.

In his address, he remarked, “The initiatives undertaken by Telugu University to promote culture, language, and arts are commendable. By recognizing and honoring talent, we pave the way for societal progress.”

On this occasion, the Minister also unveiled the official logo of Telugu University designed by Lakkaraju Narender from the Art department.

As a token of recognition for his creativity, the University presented Narender with a cash award of Rs 20,116, a shawl, and a certificate of appreciation.

Narender, in his remarks, stated that he has been designing logos for various government and private organizations over the past 35 years through his company Finishing Pointe, and expressed pride that many of these logos have gained public trust.

The event was attended by the University Registrar, faculty members, students, and other dignitaries. Cultural programs were also organized on the occasion.