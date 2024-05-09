Pre-election training held for DRC teams

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Election Officer, Ronald Rose, emphasised the need for efficient performance by officers at Distribution and Reception Centres (DRC) in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Pre-election training sessions were held for DRC teams on Wednesday, covering their duties, responsibilities, and election management protocols. The DEO outlined their responsibilities in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Ronald Rose emphasised the importance of vigilance based on previously held Assembly election experiences and urged teams to perform their duties diligently. He instructed that polling materials, including the checklist, be prepared in advance for timely distribution to presiding officers.

The Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) were advised to arrange additional workers if needed to facilitate the transportation of EVMs and polling materials between the distribution centre and buses. The reception counter in charge was instructed to carefully inspect all materials and documents. Additionally, it was advised to provide high-quality food to the polling staff.

Returning Officer Anudeep Durishetti said that the EVMs and polling materials should be distributed sector-wise at the distribution centre. The polling stations should be taken counter-wise at the reception centres. It should be ensured that all minimum infrastructure facilities are provided at the DRC centre, including cold drinking water. Videography should be conducted in the presence of political parties for important aspects such as EVMs and the strong room.

The Secunderabad Parliament Constituency Returning Officer Hemant Keshav Patil, Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency Returning Officer Madhukar Naik, District Election Training Classes Nodal Officer, Additional Commissioner (UBD) Sunanda, Zonal Commissioner Hemant Borkade, and Hyderabad DRO Venkatachari were present.