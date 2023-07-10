Precise clinical research helps experts cut treatment time with promising results

♦ IIPH Hyderabad and Pfizer launch E2E fellowship for clinical research

Rangareddy: To ensure precise and pragmatic approach to different types of medical treatments during the clinical trials, the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad launched E2E (Experience to Evidence) clinical research fellowship programme in collaboration with Pfizer – the pharmaceutical giant, at the IIPHH campus near Outer Ring Road, Rajendra Nagar.

Experience to Evidence (E2E) Fellowship is a two-year clinical research fellowship programme offered to scholars from the public health sector with a view to shape the future of healthcare. The event themed as “Research Renaissance: Empowering Minds, Transforming Practice-Based Clinical Epidemiology”, was attended by distinguished dignitaries from clinical research, industry and public health sector who achieved a significant milestone in the field.

While addressing the gathering, Dr.K.Srinath Reddy, honorary professor, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) emphasised the importance of conducting research and interpreting published research. “For a practicing clinician, who tends to deliver better care, it is important to understand clinical epidemiology principles and apply the right clinical practice,” he said.

Dr GVS Murthy, Director IIPHH on need for integrating clinical research and public health said, “As a team, we look for different parameters like academics, capacity building, evidence generation and policy formulation to develop public health opportunities for industries and policymakers”

Underlining the importance of recording the experience of medical treatment and patients' behavioral change during the clinical trials, Prof.Gudlavalleti Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy, Director Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad said, “Analysing impacts of treatment on the patients during clinical trials will help medical experts to ascertain the health condition precisely and come up with accurate need based approach while treating the patients.”

The programme offers selected public health scholars an opportunity to undergo comprehensive training and gain hands-on experience through placements in various hospitals and institutions across India. Fellows receive joint mentorship from experienced clinicians and IIPHH faculty members throughout their placement.

This fellowship programme, he said, is solely aimed at focusing on precise study of the medical treatment and patient’s behavior during the treatment to ensure more pragmatic and precise medical treatment that helps cut short the therapeutic duration.

Out of 18 students from IIPH who were interviewed, it is said, five of them have been selected as trainees under fellowship programme wherein they would undergo the training involving data collection and ascertaining behavioral change among the patients being treated for different types of diseases during clinical trials.

In his keynote address, Dr P Jagannath, Head of Oncology Services said, “It is critical to observe and identify patterns for gaining evidence to improve clinical practice.”

On behalf of Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant, Dr Pankaj Gupta, Senior Director, Medical Affairs addressed the gathering. He said, “Pfizer is deeply committed to harnessing the power of science thereby to improve people’s lives through precise approach to medical treatments.”

All the five public health scholars,Dr.Abhilash Patra, Dr.Seema Banu Gafurijiwala, Dr.Sana Ali, Research Fellows Ms.SreeharshithaMalla and Dr.NamrathaGrisilda selected under the fellowship programme were felicitated by the luminaries during the event.