Preliminary report on bogus voters in Hyd submitted to ECI

Following complaints from political parties on bogus votes under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, the Hyderabad District Election authorities stated that a thorough preliminary report on the issue has been submitted to the Election Commission of India.

District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose on Tuesday stated that the duplicated and dead person votes in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency have already been identified and removed from the voters list. Apart from this, we have also moved many others to the Absentee, Shifted, and Dead (ASD) list.

The DEO Ronald Rose said “Seven months before elections, the election authorities took the Demographic Similar Entries list and made deletions. But after the announcement of the elections, we cannot do that. We also had multiple meetings with political parties and asked them to bring such issues to our notice. However, the complaints have come very close to the elections”.

The DEO assured that action will be taken against those who have applied for multiple votes. Along with the Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituency elections, by-elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly seat will also be conducted on May 13.

It was explained that the final voter list was published on February 8, and according to the final voter list, there are 45,70,138 voters in the Greater Hyderabad district, out of which 23,30,574 are male voters, 22,39,240 female voters and 324 third gender voters.

There are 402 Service voters, 846 NRI voters, 22,995 PWD voters, age 85+ voters are 36,664, EP Ratio are 759, Gender Ratio is 961 and over 65,595 are 18-19 young voters.

The DEO said there are a total 3,986 polling stations, 8,713 ballot units, 5,383 Control units and 6,217 VVPATs in the district.

In Hyderabad Commissionerate, there are 3,927 Polling Stations/1,652 locations, in Cyberabad Commissionerate 54 Polling Stations / 21 locations and in Rachakonda Commissionerate there are 5 Polling Stations/ 2 locations. The election officer said that the final voters list would be published before April 25.

The DEO Ronald Rose said so far, cash of Rs 43.80 crore, liquor worth Rs 3.77 crore, NDPS worth Rs 3.50 crore, precious metals worth Rs 25.05 crore and freebies worth 17.35 crore were seized.

Moreover, 5 MCC violation cases, 237 prohibition cases, and 2,787 licensed weapons were deposited. In the District Grievance Committee, within 24 hours, a total 73 cases worth Rs 2.39 crore were reported and 70 cases worth Rs 1.70 crore were released.

Regarding the election staff, the DEO said 3,800 election officers did not report to election training. “Strict action including FIRs will be taken on employees who continue to skip training.